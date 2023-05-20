Eight MLAs to take oath as ministers at Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony; Who are they?

Ahead of Karnataka's incoming chief minister Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony at 12:30 pm today at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that eight MLAs will be sworn in as ministers in the cabinet, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka Congress leaders during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Image for representation)(PTI)

These MLAs include:

Former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara KH Muniyappa KJ George MB Patil Satish Jarkiholi Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge Ramalinga Reddy BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

These MLAs are set to take oath as ministers in Siddaramaiah's new government, along with Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar, today.

"Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," Kharge said.

Nearly four days of hectic parleys later, Congress on Thursday announced that former leader of opposition Siddaramaiah has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, while his top competitor DK Shivakumar will be his sole deputy. Shivakumar will also remain as the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit till the parliament election next year.

Several opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechuri, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, are expected to attend Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony.

Congress emerged as a clear winner in Karnataka after bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly in the May 10 elections.

(With inputs from ANI)