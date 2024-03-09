 Elephant enters residential locality in Karnataka's Kodagu dist, triggers panic | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Elephant enters residential locality in Karnataka's Kodagu dist, triggers panic

Elephant enters residential locality in Karnataka's Kodagu dist, triggers panic

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 09, 2024 06:46 PM IST

A video of the baby tusker entering Ponnampet locality captured by locals has been shared on social media platforms.

A wild elephant entered Kodagu district of Karnataka on Saturday morning triggering panic among local residents.

Elephant enters residential locality in Karnataka's Kodagu dist, triggers panic. (Pic for representation)
Elephant enters residential locality in Karnataka's Kodagu dist, triggers panic. (Pic for representation)

A video of the baby tusker entering Ponnampet locality captured by locals has been shared on social media platforms.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The elephant, which made its way through the Kunda road, the forest college paddy field APCMS garden and the main road was also seen going back the same way that it had entered.

Also Read - Another Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off between Bengaluru and Chennai

Elephants are usually found in the coffee plantations of the nearby forest

The Forest Department promptly dispatched personnel and safely guided the elephant back to its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Kerala there were several incidents where elephants have ventured into residential areas. On February 17, a 50-year-old employee of the Kuruva Dweep eco-tourism centre of the Forest department in Pupally in Wayanad was killed in attack by wild elephants.

Previously on February 10 a wild elephant walked into the premises of a house and killed a 45 year old man in Mananthavady in Wayanad district.

Leaders of various political parties started a twelve-hour protest in Wayanad on February 17 morning following the death of a 50-year-old man who was attacked by wild elephants. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On