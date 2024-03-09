A wild elephant entered Kodagu district of Karnataka on Saturday morning triggering panic among local residents. Elephant enters residential locality in Karnataka's Kodagu dist, triggers panic. (Pic for representation)

A video of the baby tusker entering Ponnampet locality captured by locals has been shared on social media platforms.

The elephant, which made its way through the Kunda road, the forest college paddy field APCMS garden and the main road was also seen going back the same way that it had entered.

Elephants are usually found in the coffee plantations of the nearby forest

The Forest Department promptly dispatched personnel and safely guided the elephant back to its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Kerala there were several incidents where elephants have ventured into residential areas. On February 17, a 50-year-old employee of the Kuruva Dweep eco-tourism centre of the Forest department in Pupally in Wayanad was killed in attack by wild elephants.

Previously on February 10 a wild elephant walked into the premises of a house and killed a 45 year old man in Mananthavady in Wayanad district.

Leaders of various political parties started a twelve-hour protest in Wayanad on February 17 morning following the death of a 50-year-old man who was attacked by wild elephants. (ANI)