Bengaluru is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express to Chennai, roughly 350 kilometres away from Karnataka’s capital. There is already a Vande Bharat Express running between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will also travel to Mysuru. Another Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off between Bengaluru and Chennai

Also Read - Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru - Coimbatore and Mangaluru - Madgaon launched. Full details

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has confirmed that the new Vande Bharat Express will hit the tracks soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the semi-high-speed rail on March 12. This new Vande Bharat Express comes in orange and white colours, unlike the previous white and blue combination. This will also reportedly travel faster than the last Vande Bharat Express and further ease the commute between the two capital cities. More details about the timings and price of the ticket are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also virtually flag off a Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, connecting the Hyderabad Karnataka region with the IT capital. Bengaluru is also likely to get another Vande Bharat Express which will travel to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The Vande Bharat connectivity indicates that the central government is focussing on improving connectivity from Bengaluru to the cities in Tamil Nadu. A train to Coimbatore was also launched earlier from the Karnataka capital.

In November 2022, PM Narendra Modi launched a Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru, which was the first such train in south India. Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Hyderabad.