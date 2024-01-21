Traffic congestion on Bengaluru’s Nice Road was observed in the early hours of Saturday after a herd of elephants tried crossing the road around the Bannerghatta National Park area. The officials reportedly tried to drive back elephants into the forest and cleared the traffic. Elephant herd creates traffic jam on Bengaluru's Nice road: Report/ PIC FOR REPRESENTATION

According to a report in The Times of India, this is a migration season for elephants, and they can be spotted moving out from their zones inside the forest. The people from nearby villages saw the herd moving and immediately alerted Bengaluru police.

Forest officials were informed about the movement of elephants and they burst crackers to drive back the herd to the forest.

Even in the Mysuru region, many elephants are seen venturing out of forests as rapid encroachments take a toll on the jumbos. Earlier, a total of 50 wild elephants from the Malnad region entered the Malnad region and created a menace by fighting with other elephants. Last month, Mysuru Dasara elephant Arjuna died in a fight with a wild tusker, and the and Karnataka Forest Department has launched ‘Operation Jumbo.’

A senior forest official said, “We have resumed the operation to capture wild elephants. Eight of our very good elephants are part of the operation this time. We would start our operations in Belur taluk where more than 50 wild elephants had come. These wild jumbos, which came around two months ago into the taluk area, must be driven away to the elephant habitat. Last time in November, when we had carried out a week-long operation, all of them had gone back. However, after we suspended the operation, they had come back so we will be driving them back”