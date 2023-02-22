'Expecting the inclusion of Chennakeshava Temple in UNESCO's list': CM Bommai

Belur (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Belur Chennakeshava Temple on Tuesday and expected the inclusion of the temple in UNESCO's list of world heritage sites.

Talking to reporters here while visiting the temple he said that Karnataka is proud of Sri Chennakeshava temple and its architecture is famous worldwide. The government has submitted all documents including the history and other details to the authorities concerned for including this temple in to list of World heritage sites.

Once this temple is included, this monument will become a prime tourist attraction and also get more funds for its development. The flow of domestic and foreign tourists to this temple is expected to increase.

"The inclusion of Belur Sri Chennakeshava Temple in the list of World Heritage Sites of UNESCO will help in not only the promotion of state tourism but also the development of the Belur and Halebid area," said Basavaraj Bommai.

The Hassan district of Karnataka state, India, is home to the Chennakeshava Temple, also known as the Keshava, Kesava, or Vijayanarayana Temple of Belur. It is a Hindu temple from the 12th century.

The temple took 103 years to complete and was constructed across three generations. During its history, it has been continually destroyed by battle, looted, and rebuilt. It is roughly 220 miles from Bangalore and 35 km from Hassan city. (ANI)

