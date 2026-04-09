‘Face as passport’: Bengaluru airport trials paperless biometric travel system | All you need to know

Imagine travelling abroad without repeatedly pulling out your passport or boarding pass. That’s exactly what IndiGo, along with Digi Yatra, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL) and global aviation body IATA, is working towards. In a first for India, the partners have successfully run technical trials of a fully contactless international travel system at Bengaluru airport.

Imagine traveling the world without the hassle of pulling out your passport. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport might be one of the first airports in India to introduce a paperless travel system.(PTI)

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The trial covered the entire passenger journey, from booking tickets and managing travel plans to moving through the airport, using biometric technology only. Instead of physical documents, passengers were identified through a secure digital identity linked to their face. This allowed them to cross checkpoints like entry, security and boarding without manual verification at every step, said a joint press release.

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So how does this work?

At the core of this system is a privacy-focused digital identity setup, where passengers control their data and share it only when needed. The technology uses what’s called a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) framework, meaning your identity is stored securely and verified instantly across systems. It also connects airline apps and airport systems, so your boarding pass and details can be shared automatically without repeated uploads.

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{{^usCountry}} This builds on the Digi Yatra system already used for domestic travel in India, but takes it a step further by testing it for international journeys. The project is part of IATA’s global effort to create “contactless travel” standards across countries, so that passengers can move smoothly between airports worldwide using the same digital identity, the release stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This builds on the Digi Yatra system already used for domestic travel in India, but takes it a step further by testing it for international journeys. The project is part of IATA’s global effort to create “contactless travel” standards across countries, so that passengers can move smoothly between airports worldwide using the same digital identity, the release stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For airports like Bengaluru, which are seeing rapidly growing international traffic, this could be a game-changer. The initiative would also help reduce queues, cut waiting times and make travel less stressful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For airports like Bengaluru, which are seeing rapidly growing international traffic, this could be a game-changer. The initiative would also help reduce queues, cut waiting times and make travel less stressful. {{/usCountry}}

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If implemented in a larger scale successfully, we could be looking at a future where travel, both domestic and international, is faster, simpler and almost completely paperless.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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