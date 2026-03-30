Woman says Bengaluru arrival needs two updates: ‘One at airport, another after reaching home 2 hours later’

Take a look here at the post:

Taking to X, the woman named Megha shared her observation about the experience of travelling from the airport to the city. She wrote, “Bengaluru airport is only place where you need to inform your family twice on arrival - one when you land and other when you reach home after good 2 hours.”

A lighthearted post by a Bengaluru woman about the distance between Kempegowda International Airport and the city has struck a chord with many social media users. The woman pointed out that arriving in Bengaluru often requires informing family members twice, once when the flight lands and again when one finally reaches home.

Along with the post, she also shared an image from Bengaluru airport. The remark quickly caught the attention of users who appeared to relate to the sentiment, particularly those familiar with the long commute between Kempegowda International Airport and different parts of the city.

Social media users say they relate to the experience The post has garnered more than 1.3k views so far and has received several reactions from users who echoed similar experiences while travelling from the airport.

Many commenters agreed with the sentiment and shared their own observations about the long travel time. One user wrote, “So true sometimes it take 4 hours,” while another responded, “This is so true.” A third user jokingly added, “I guess Bengaluru airport is in a different city.”

Others chimed in with brief reactions showing their agreement. One comment read, “lol, i agree with you,” while another user wrote, “yes, yes, this is true.” Yet another person commented, “I completely agree with you.”

Kempegowda International Airport is located around 35 kilometres from the city centre and is often discussed online because of the travel time required to reach different neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, particularly during peak traffic hours.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)