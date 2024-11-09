'Favouritism towards Gujarat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses PM Modi of diverting key investments to home state

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of "relentless favoritism towards Gujarat," Modi's home state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah claimed that major investments — including semiconductor plants and critical manufacturing hubs — were being redirected from states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana to Gujarat with exclusive subsidies and incentives.

He also condemned Karnataka’s BJP MPs for remaining silent, alleging they are "unwilling to challenge this blatant disregard for Karnataka’s thriving tech and manufacturing ecosystem."

Previously, NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar had also accused Modi of moving key projects to favor Gujarat.

Congress counters BJP’s allegations

On Saturday, the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Telangana and Himachal Pradesh and the deputy CM of Karnataka on Saturday vehemently countered the BJP's allegation that poll-related promises were not being fulfilled in their states.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar held a press conference in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra where assembly elections will be held on November 20.

Shivakumar said, "Mahayuti leaders should visit my state to see how Congress' welfare guarantees are benefiting people."

Telangana CM Reddy said, "In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to the youth in the state."

The BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra, he said.

He alleged that big ticket investment projects were being transferred from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Sukhu said his government’s decision to implement the old pension scheme has benefited people immensely.

"People of Maharashtra have to decide whether toppling the government with the use of money is democracy," he said.

