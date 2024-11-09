In a first, Bengaluru doctors save 23-week-old twins weighing just 500 grams each

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, doctors at a Bengaluru hospital successfully saved premature twins born at just 23 weeks, each weighing around 500 grams. The babies were born 17 weeks early, each weighing only 550g and 540g.(REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK)

As reported by ANI, the infants, born to a farming family from Tumkur, are among the rare 0.3 per cent of babies globally who are delivered at such a low birth weight and still survive.

The couple had faced years of struggles trying to conceive before turning to fertility treatment. When the mother learned she was expecting twins, the family was filled with joy. However, complications soon arose as doctors detected a shortening of her cervix, which led to premature labor. The babies were born 17 weeks early, each weighing only 550g and 540g.

The infants were immediately admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, where they stayed for nearly four months under specialized medical care. According to recent data, while the survival rate for single babies born at 23 weeks is about 23.4 per cent worldwide, cases of twins surviving at this age are almost unheard of in India.

The lead medical team, which included Dr. Srinivasa Murthy C L (Pediatrics), Dr. Lathiesh Kumar K (Neonatology), and Dr. Sandya Rani (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), faced significant challenges in managing the babies’ delicate health. The twins, born with underdeveloped organs and immune systems, were at high risk for complications, including respiratory distress syndrome, intraventricular hemorrhage, and infections.

Advanced neonatal care

To support their underdeveloped lungs, doctors utilized specialized neonatal ventilators and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). Infection control measures were also strictly enforced, as premature infants are highly vulnerable to infections. Feeding the twins presented another challenge, given their delicate gastrointestinal systems, but fortunately, they avoided serious feeding-related issues like necrotizing enterocolitis.

“A case like this has never been recorded in India,” Dr. Srinivasa Murthy C L told PTI. “Data shows that only 2.5 of every 1,000 deliveries occur around the 23rd week, and more than 50 per cent of these infants don’t survive beyond 72 hours. But with advanced ventilators, incubators, and cardiac monitors, we managed to provide critical care and ensure both babies survived.”

Throughout their journey, the parents were kept informed of every step in the treatment. When the twins were first admitted, the family feared they might lose both babies. Financial strain added to their worries, but with support from the Rotary Club, crowdfunding, and even personal contributions from some doctors, nearly five lakh rupees were raised to assist with the NICU costs.

Dr. Lathiesh Kumar K emphasized the importance of long-term follow-up for NICU graduates like these twins. “We are focusing on early stimulation to help normalize their development. Comprehensive follow-up care is essential for their growth and development.”

Expressing gratitude, the twins’ father shared, “We had no idea how costly this journey would be, but we’re immensely thankful to the doctors and hospital staff who treated us like family. Thanks to their support, our babies are alive and thriving.”

This exceptional case underscores the power of compassion, cutting-edge medical technology, and community support in saving lives and has become an inspiring example of the strides made in neonatal care.

(With ANI inputs)