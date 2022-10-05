'Festive Express' special train to run from Mysuru to Hubbali on Dasara

The South Western Railway (SWR) is set to run a special festive express train from Mysuru to Hubbali on Wednesday on the account of Dasara to tackle the extra crowd on the festival, it said in a press note.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Hubballi shared the note on social media and said, “On 05.10.2022 on the occasion of Dussehra festival. no. 06239 Mysore - S.S.S. Hubli Express special train will run. This train will leave Mysore on 05.10.2022 at 11:00 PM and reach Hubli at 08:45 AM the next day. #Mysuru #Bengaluru #Hubballi #Railways #Dasara.”

“South Western Railway has decided to run following One-way Express Special train on Dussehra from Mysuru to SSS Hubballi to clear extra rush of passengers,” the press note titled ‘Running Of Festival Express Special Train’ said.

The train will be one-way only, taking passengers from a crowded Mysuru to Hubbali, catering to those who are leaving the epicentre of the festival after its end.

The train, which has a total of 16 coaches, will have ten stops, which are Mandya, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Kadur, Davengere, Ranibennur and Haveri, it added.

“The train will have a composition of 1 - AC two tier, 3 - AC three tier, 10 - second class sleeper and 2 - second class luggage cum brake - vans/Divyangjan coaches (total 16 coaches),” it said.

