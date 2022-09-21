Three special trains announced for Mysuru Dasara festival. Details here

Ahead of Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, the Southern Western Railways announced three special trains for the comfort of passengers who are planning to witness the grand celebrations at the heritage city.

The District Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru also announced temporary stoppages of Mysuru trains at various small stations in Karnataka.

Kindly note running of Special trains for Dasara Festival and Temporary Stoppage of trains

Here are details of the special trains that will run during the Dasara festival

- Train number 06215 from Mysuru to Bengaluru (KSR station) will start on October 5 at 11.30pm and will reach Bengaluru by 2.45am on the next day. The same train with the number 062126 will start from Bengaluru (KSR station) on October 6 at 3am and will reach Mysuru by 6.20am on the same day

- Starting September 30, a new train with number 07302 will start from Mysuru at 8.20 am in the morning and will reach Chamarajanagar by 10am the same day. The same train with number 07301 will start from Chamarajanagar at 10.55am and will reach Mysuru by 12.25pm on the same day. This special service will be available till October 6.

- On the same route, another train will run on October 5 and 6. Train number 06247 will start from Mysuru on October 5 at 11.30pm and will reach Chamarajapet by 1.10am the next day. The same train with number 06248 will start from Chamarajanagar at 5am on October 6 and will reach Mysuru by 6.50am on the same day.

Tourists not only from across the globe visit the city to witness the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara celebrations. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the celebrations in the city on September 26.