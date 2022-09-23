Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / KSRTC to introduce Dasara darshan package in Dakshina Kannada district

KSRTC to introduce Dasara darshan package in Dakshina Kannada district

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:34 PM IST

The state-run transport body will operate a one-day tour package on all days of the Navaratri festival from September 26 to October 5.

As part of the tour package, the bus will take passengers to six temples and a beach.(HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Mangaluru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has organised a package tour for the Mangaluru Dasara darshan, which will cover nine major temples in Dakshina Kannada district.

Tourists and pilgrims may book tickets and visit prominent temples of the coastal district during Navaratri, divisional controller Rajesh Shetty said in a release on Thursday.

As part of the tour package, the bus will take passengers to Mangaladevi temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple, Sunkadakatte Sri Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple at Gurupura, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi temple and beach.

It will also go to Chitrapura Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Urwa Sri Mariyamma temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple where the idols of Navadurga are installed as part of the Mangaluru Dasara festival.

The fare for adults will be 300 and 250 for children, he said.

Shetty said the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) Nagara Sarige buses will be used for the package tour.

He said it is for the first time that KSRTC is introducing such a package for the convenience of tourists and devotees, who throng the district during the Navaratri festival.

The one-day tour, from 8 am to 8.30 pm, will start from the KSRTC bus stand. The corporation plans to operate more than one bus per day depending on the response from people, he said.

