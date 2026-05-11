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FIR filed after Manipur woman alleges assault by employers at Bengaluru IIM campus

FIR filed after Manipur woman alleges assault by employers at Bengaluru IIM campus

Published on: May 11, 2026 02:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, A 23-year-old woman from Manipur has alleged that she was subjected to harassment and physical assault on several occasions by her employers at the IIM campus here, police said on Monday.

FIR filed after Manipur woman alleges assault by employers at Bengaluru IIM campus

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2021, and May 4, 2026, they said.

According to the police, in her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been working for nearly six years as a caretaker for the children of her employers, identified as Amar and Anshu, and had been residing with them on the IIM-B campus.

Since 2021, the employers had allegedly not been providing her with adequate food. She also alleged that whenever she fell ill, they physically assaulted her and snatched away her mobile phone.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she did not remember the exact dates and times of the incidents, but alleged that the couple had physically assaulted her on several occasions.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Mico Layout Police Station on May 6 under Sections 115 and 127 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"All allegations are being looked into, and the matter is currently under investigation," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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