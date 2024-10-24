Five-year-old boy drowns in elevator pit; 12th rain-related death in Bengaluru | Report

A tragic incident occurred in Kannamangala, Mahadevapura area of Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 23), when a five-year-old boy, identified as Suhas Gowda, died in a drowning incident after falling into an uncovered pit that had filled with rainwater. The pit, approximately five feet deep, was excavated for an elevator installation at a new milk dairy facility, the India Today reported. The police have filed a negligence report against the president of the nearby milk dairy, as the incident highlights ongoing rain-related hazards in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The accident took place at around 9 am while Suhas was playing outside his home. Recent heavy rains had transformed the pit into a concealed hazard, posing a serious risk to local children. Reports indicate that the site lacked any safety measures, such as barriers or warning signs, to prevent accidents.

Witnesses spoke to the publication about the incident and recounted that Suhas lost his footing and fell into the water-filled pit, leading to the drowning.

In response to the incident, local residents staged a protest, calling for immediate safety measures to be implemented at the site. Subsequently, the police installed barriers around the pit to help prevent any further accidents, the report noted.

In light of Suhas's death, the Kadugodi police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the president of the milk dairy for negligence. Investigations are ongoing to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident and the absence of safety precautions, the publication stated.

This is the 12th rain-related death in Bengaluru within a matter of days. As many as eight workers have been confirmed dead in the building collapse incident in Babusapalya, while a brother-sister duo drowned in the Kengeri lake.

Furthermore, a 56-year-old woman named Mallika lost her life in Sarjapur after a collision involving a mini-truck while she was riding pillion on her husband's scooter. They were attempting to navigate treacherous potholes amid heavy downpour when the accident occurred.