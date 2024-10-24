Bengaluru building collapse: PM Modi announces 2 lakh aid for families of victims

Latest developments in the devastating Bengaluru building collapse tragedy included the Prime Minister declaring an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh to the families of each victim. PM Narendra Modi's decision came after the collapse of an under-construction building in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and left six others injured. The rest of the workers who were trapped under the debris were rescued. PM Modi said in an X post that he was "anguished" by the loss of lives in the Bengaluru building collapse tragedy amid heavy rain. (ANI photo)

A message from the Prime Minister's Office on social media site X stated, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also announced a ₹5 lakh ex-gratia payment for the families of the deceased, stating that assistance for the injured would be assessed based on their condition in the hospital. He assured reporters at the site that the government would cover the medical expenses of those hospitalized and would later determine the ex-gratia for the injured.

"Those hospitalized, expenditure will be taken care by the govt. Moreover, 5 Lakh ex-gratia is to be given by the government, ex-gratia for injured will be announced after seeing them at the hospital," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)