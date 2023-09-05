Elephant kills forest staff in Kodagu district

A temporary forest staff on Monday was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kedakal near Madikeru in Kodagu district on Monday, forest officials familiar with the matter said. A forest official was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kodagu district on Monday. (Representative Image)

According to forest officials, a 30-member rapid response team (RRT) of the forest department had reached the village to control the menace created by a wild elephant since early morning when the elephant attacked B Girish (35) — an RRT staff member — and trampled him to death.

Soon after the incident, Girish was rushed to Madikeri district government hospital. He was however declared brought dead. The villagers urged the forest officials to take immediate action to control wild elephant menace.

“We lost an honest worker who was active in controlling wild elephant menace,” Madikeri division DCF A T Poovaiah told HT. He said that while chasing the wild elephant the two staff went near the elephant as they could not see it in the forest. This resulted in the attack by the elephant and trampling of Girish. He said though another staff was also at the spot but the elephant did not notice him and he escaped unhurt.

“Girish was working with RRT since the last eight years. The department will provide compensation of ₹15 lakh to his family. Apart from this we will send a proposal to the higher authorities recommending more compensation to the family. He said the state government is also considering higher compensation to the forest staff who die due to wild animals.

A forest department sharpshooter was trampled to death in Hassan district on August 31 while he was attempting to tranqulise a wild elephant. The incident sparked outrage by villagers who alleged negligence by the forest department. The police registered a first information report (FIR) against the DCF, ACF and the RFO in connection with the incident followed by the complaint of the victim’s son.

