Former CM Basavaraj Bommai says statements on changing laws is "arrogance"

Terming the new Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state a "reverse gear government", former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said statements about altering the previous BJP government's legislations after coming to power is talks of "arrogance".

Former Karnataka CM Bommai.(HT_PRINT)

While talking to the mediapersons in Hubbali, Bommai said, "Now that they are in power we know what they will do, if there is an injustice to the masses we will fight against it, fight legally and politically. To change everything for freedom when it comes to power is the word of arrogance."

"Before the election, we said that Congress is a reverse-gear government. Now it is known as the reverse. The work we have done on behalf of the people is also going backwards. The guarantee given by them will also be reversed. People also know the effect of this. He is doing revenge politics. People of the state are paying attention," he added.

His statements came as a reaction to Minister Priyank Kharge's comment. Kharge on Wednesday said the new Congress government would either revise or withdraw orders, legislation and policies which went against the interests of the state under the previous BJP government, including cow slaughter, school textbook revision and anti-conversion.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other eight MLAs.

Soon after being sworn in as the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said that the first Cabinet meeting has issued orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections.

Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

