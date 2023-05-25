Statements on changing laws 'arbitrarily' is arrogance, says Ex-CM Bommai

Calling the new Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration in the state a "reverse gear government", former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said statements about changing previous BJP government's legislations "arbitrarily" after coming to power is talks of "arrogance". Bommai was reacting to Priyank Kharge's statement that the legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime would be revised/withdrawn by the new Congress government.(PTI)

He was reacting to Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that the orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime like school textbook revision and anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government, after reviewing them.

"New government has come, it is known that they will do appeasement politics, they have power, let's see what they will do. But if any injustice happens to people, we will fight both legally and politically," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Statements about changing everything arbitrarily after coming to power are talks of arrogance. We had said this is a reverse gear government -- they are going reverse on their guarantees, they are also going reverse on our (BJP) pro-people legislations. People will soon get to know the consequences of their actions."

"So soon after coming to power, if a government wants to review everything, according to me it is not only reverse gear, but also an act of revenge," he added. Responding to an incident of alleged attack on a BJP worker after the Congress government came to power, Bommai said, a case has been registered regarding this, officials have been suspended. "Whoever it is, action should be taken in accordance with law," he added.