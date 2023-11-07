Former CM BS Yediyurappa claims Karnataka govt is ‘bankrupt’, ‘as good as dead’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the ruling Congress government in the southern state was “as good as dead” as it was “failing in all sectors”. He said the Siddaramaiah-led leadership was “bankrupt” and also criticized the grand old party's leaders for going up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BS Yediyurappa (ANI)

The senior BJP leader also threatened an agitation to highlight the ruling party's “failures and irresponsible practices”, saying, “For the pay revision of government employees, a pay commission was constituted and interim relief is being given, but this government citing lame excuses has extended the tenure of the pay commission. This government doesn't have money -- to manage the drought situation, to implement poll guarantees. They also don't have money to pay salaries.”

He spoke to reporters and added that his party “will not allow” the government to continue “this way.” “The government is totally bankrupt. Looking at its failure in protecting the interest of the state and welfare of the poor and downtrodden, and it also not releasing funds for the welfare of SC/STs - this government is as good as dead,” he stated, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The government is wasting time, giving lame excuses. We will not let this continue for long. All the leaders (of BJP) have discussed this and we are planning for an agitation against all this," he said.

He further added that CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have made "irresponsible" comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, saying, "If they have arrogance to criticise the Prime Minister, who is respected globally, people will teach them a lesson."

(With inputs from PTI)

