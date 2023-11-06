‘Unexpected’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on PM Modi's jibes at him

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe against him at an election rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Siddaramaiah said that the prime minister is disappointed with the assembly elections defeat in Karnataka. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Also Read - Effective development possible with dedicated officers: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “It is unexpected from the prime minister to make such comments against me. Looks like he did not come out of disappointment after getting defeated in Karnataka. If you observe, PM Modi had made so many trips to Karnataka before elections, and still, he couldn’t save BJP from losing the election. Wherever the PM had conducted an election rally, his party was defeated in those areas.”

While addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress has damaged Karnataka where development has come to a standstill and raised doubts about the continuation of its chief minister at the helm.

He said, “Look at the Congress government which was formed just six months ago in Karnataka. The CM does not know how long he is going to be the head of the state. They have spoiled Karnataka where the development activities have come to a standstill.”

He further said that a competition between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar is going on to loot the southern state.

“Wherever the Congress government is formed by mistake, a competition to loot the state between its chief minister and his deputy is taking place and such news is coming regularly from Karnataka,” the Prime Minister added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!