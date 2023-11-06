Effective development possible with dedicated officers: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that effective development is possible if officers work with dedication, stated a press release. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appreciated the combined efforts and distribution of tasks done by the district-level officials in making Dasara a success without any complaints from the public.

"The CM congratulated everyone who contributed to the success of Dasara at a party organised for the district-level officials," the release stated.

Dasara is a festival of people. Hence, people's participation is very important. The Celebration was successful this time too. He called for holding preliminary meetings with the people and make Dasara more meaningful in the next year.

"Development is possible only when the officials have real concern towards people. There was no development in Mysore during the last five years. Therefore, the CM instructed to prepare a blueprint for the development of the entire Mysore district," the release stated.

"The glory of the development of the past should be revived in Mysore. The development made by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Devaraj Urs in the fields of irrigation, agriculture, and social welfare should be a model for us," he said.

"Let all development work, including welfare, be a model for us. He said that the glory of the development of his time should be repeated in the district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set a target to the district officials to take Mysore to the number one position in development," the release stated.

"Mysore should become No. 1 in development in all sectors, including education, health, rural development, urban development and social welfare. You can achieve this target. The CM requested cooperation from everybody in this regard," it added. (ANI)

