Four men held for trying to loot jewellery shop in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have detained four individuals suspected of involvement in a shootout at a jewellery store in Kodigehalli in the city. The incident, a rarity in recent years, has unsettled the local community. Their criminal spree began with a robbery at a jewellery store in Mumbai a week before they came to Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Khana Pandit, Ashu Pandit, Mose alias Bunty, and Suraj, are believed to be part of a notorious gang from Madhya Pradesh. Their criminal spree began with a robbery at a jewellery store in Mumbai a week before they came to Bengaluru. Intent on looting yet another establishment, the gang targeted a jewellery store in Kodigehalli, where they callously shot the shop owner and his associate before making a swift getaway.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following a trail of evidence and eyewitness accounts, the police managed to apprehend the four accused individuals. During the arrest, one of the suspects, Suraj, sustained injuries on his leg, allegedly inflicted by Ashu Pandit during a moment of confusion. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Gwalior.

It has emerged that Ashu and Khana are wanted in connection with over 20 criminal cases. Their arrest represents a significant victory for the law enforcement agencies battling the surge in organised crime nationwide.

Police investigations reveal a pattern of targeting small jewellery shops, attributed to the lack of adequate security compared to larger establishments. The accused meticulously planned their criminal activities, spanning multiple cities, including Bengaluru.

The severity of their actions was evident as they stormed the jewellery store, brandishing firearms and demanding valuables at gunpoint. Despite the owner’s resistance, they callously opened fire, injuring both him and another employee. Both victims are currently receiving medical attention while the authorities intensify their pursuit of justice.

“The police team currently in Surat is bringing three accused to the city while one is being treated in hospital for bullet injuries in leg,” said a police officer who is part of the investigation team on condition of anonymity. “The police, through scientific evidence, managed to track the accused, who fled to Surat after the incident. More details would be known during interrogation,” he added.