Four trekkers from Karnataka lose lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather

In Uttarakhand, tragic news emerged as four trekkers hailing from Karnataka succumbed to harsh weather conditions, as confirmed by a senior government official on Wednesday. Among a group of 19 trekkers, these fatalities occurred during rescue efforts at Sahasratal.

Details regarding the identities of the deceased remain undisclosed at this time. The District Magistrate of Garhwal was overseeing the rescue mission, which also involved the deployment of an Indian Air Force helicopter.

The trek was reportedly organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Karnataka Minister for Revenue, took to social media to share updates on the matter.

“We received information last night that a group of trekkers from Karnataka to high altitude Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand is caught in bad weather. The group has suffered loss of lives. The remaining are now at one of Kokhli Camp. We are working with District Administration, Uttarakhand Govt and Home Dept of Govt of India to rescue the stranded trekkers,” he wrote.

“An Indian Air Force helicopter will reach Uttarkashi by 9 am today for rescue. In addition, Disaster Response Force has started approaching the camp by land this morning. Karnataka Govt has launched all efforts to do the best to rescue trekkers. Rescue operations have been launched with locally available helicopters. Two stranded trekkers have been rescued so far. Further rescue is in progress,” he further added.

(With inputs from PTI)