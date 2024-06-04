Bengaluru woman says auto driver spat on her, shares pics: ‘The day I wore a white shirt’

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that an autorickshaw driver spat on her while she was walking on the road. The X user shared photos of spit marks on her shirt and hand.(X/parishi_twts)

Parishi, a software engineer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share two photos of her wearing a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Her right hand and the back of the shirt had fresh, red spit marks.

"While walking around Indiranagar, an auto driver spat on me, and it happened to be the day I wore a white shirt," she wrote on X, along with the photos.

Check out the post on X here:

After the post gained traction, the Bengaluru City Police dropped a comment requesting details via DM. “Please provide specific area details and your contact number via DM,” read the comment by Bengaluru City Police.

Indiranagar, where the alleged incident took place, is one of Bengaluru's poshest neighbourhoods and is considered one of the city's startup hubs.

Other X users who saw the photos expressed their disgust and shock. Some even shared that the incident happened to them, too.

An individual wrote, “Did you notice his number plate? Report this and police will try to recover the number from CCTV. This kind of behaviour should be punished. It might seem like a long process, but he won’t dare to do this next to anyone.”

“Oh, man. It happened to me once on a moving bike. The bus driver spat on my shoulder, arm and the feeling I had was yuck!” said another.

A third said, “I couldn't imagine the disgust you felt in that moment.”

“Disgusting. Started happening even in the Indiranagar area too,” commented a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “Wash it quick, or else it'll corrode your skin and hurt like hell. This happened to me once.”