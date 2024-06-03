Coconut shell assault: Terrifying moment Bengaluru motorist smashes car windows, captured on camera

A Bengaluru resident recounted a terrifying incident that took place on Sunday when a man on a electric scooter stopped his car on the road and hit the car's window and rear glass with a tender coconut shell, and smashed the mirror. A part of the incident was captured in dash-camera footage. The Bengaluru man's dash camera footage captures the motorist approaching the car. (@DJain1989)

Deepak Jain, a senior marketing professional, said the "unprovoked" attack took place when he was driving on a road in east Bengaluru's Varthur on Sunday mid-morning. It all began with a grey Ola scooter overtaking his car from the left.

"A few hundred meters ahead, I realised he's following me and started yelling, shouting, and honking for me to stop. He obstructed my way and parked his scooter in front of my car," Jain said in a thread on X (formerly Twitter).

"In a fit of rage, he picked up a tender coconut shell from the road. His face is visible as he approached my car to attack with the coconut shell."

Jain said the the man on the two-wheeler smashed the right window of his car and forced him to open it.

"He then broke the right ORVM (outer rear view mirror), continuing to yell aggressively," Jain said in the thread.

The X user said the man "smashed the window multiple times, and threw the shell on the car's back glass" as he tried to escape.

Jain said by the team he drove a few metres ahead, another car was trying to block his way

"I suspect they might be part of the same gang, given the suspicious behaviour of the driver," he said.

Watch the video of the incident here:

"I'm still processing this traumatic event. Had I opened the door or window, I could have lost my life to his aggression. Thankfully, I had a dashcam installed and recorded the whole incident."

He also shared a one-minute dash camera video of the incident.

"Still getting goosebumps when I hear the sound of him hitting the window."

The senior police officer in Bengaluru's Whitefield said through his X account that a case has been registered.

"And action will be initiated," the police said.

