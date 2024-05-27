An anonymous user on Reddit shared his ordeal as he claimed that he was assaulted by a tempo-traveler driver in Bengaluru recently. He said that he was attacked for no reason while he was on his bike near the ISRO layout of the city. Bengaluru biker claims he was assaulted by tempo driver who came in wrong route(Pic for representation)

Also Read - ‘Does the Home Minister not know protocol?’ Kumaraswamy on Prajwal Revanna's passport

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a Reddit post, he said that the driver came in the wrong direction and attacked him. He wrote, “I was riding my bike towards ISRO Layout. I took a turn after Sarakki Signal and was about to take a left turn when a tempo guy out of nowhere decided to come on the wrong side. Since I was taking a left, I had no choice but to stop and wait for him to move aside, but he did not budge. Instead, he told me to move so he could move on the wrong side.”

The tempo driver then allegedly started hitting him and his bike even after giving him a way by moving. “He looked a bit harsh so I tried moving away and as he passed me, he hit me hard on my shoulder and I turned and mildly hit his vehicle asking what was wrong with him,” he added.

The victim further said that the co-passenger in the tempo vehicle even came running and tried to smash him with a stone. He further wrote, “Then I tried moving left, and his co-passenger came running at me with a stone, threatening to hit me with it. I tried to be calm, but the driver came, and both of these guys started hitting me. I got punched hard on my stomach and my head. Luckily, I had my helmet on; else, I would probably be in the hospital right now.”

He also claimed that no one on the road helped him when the incident happened.

Road rage incidents have increased in recent times in the tech capital as many people were seen involved in a brawl on the road. Bengaluru police warned commuters of filing FIRs if they are seen getting into a fight on the road.