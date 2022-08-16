Freedom fighter Tammannappa Budni dies at 94, CM Bommai pays tribute

Tammannappa Budni, renowned freedom fighter from Karnataka, breathed his last on Monday as India celebrated 75 years of freedom. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai paid tributes to Budni. The last rites of Tammannappa Budni are expected to take place on Tuesday.

The 94-year-old Tammannappa hailed from Chichakandi village in Mudhola Taluk of Bagalkote district and he was one of the very few freedom fighters that are alive in the state. He was also said to be a follower of the Gandhian principles and was a staunch supporter of Vinobha Bhave during the freedom struggle. Tammannappa Budni was 24 years old when India achieved its freedom from the British government in 1947.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn about the death of freedom fighter Mr. Tammannappa Budni. Hailing from Bagalkote, Shriyuth was an incomparable patriot and a true Gandhian. He was also a follower of Vinoba Bhave. I pray that God may rest his soul in eternal peace. Om Shanti (sic)."

The home minister of Karnataka state, Araga Jnanendra, too sent condolences to the family members of the freedom fighter “The news of the death of Bagalkote's famous freedom fighter, true Gandhian Mr. Tammannappa Budni is deeply saddened. May God rest his soul in eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear the grief of separation. Om Shanti(Sic)”, wrote the minister.

In his Independence Day speech, CM Bommai said that Karnataka state played a prominent role in the freedom struggle as many freedom fighters from the state had amplified the freedom movement in the country. He also said that all Kannadigas must be proud of the freedom fighters from the state.

