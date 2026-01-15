From college dropout to cybercrime kingpin: How a Bengaluru man ran 4,200 bank accounts

A 22-year-old college dropout chasing fast money ended up running a massive cybercrime operation that moved crores of rupees across India and abroad. Bengaluru police have arrested Mohammed Uzaif and his mother, Sabana Abdul Bari, for allegedly managing thousands of bank accounts used to park and move money stolen through online frauds. The accused, along with his mother, established a network of thousands of bank accounts.

ALSO READ | Noida: Man arrested over trafficking victims to South East Asia for cyber fraud

According to investigators, Uzaif, who dropped out of a BCom course, built a “money mule” network that helped cybercriminals hide illegal funds, The Times of India reported. With his mother’s help, he is accused of operating around 4,200 bank accounts, while the wider group handled nearly 9,000 such accounts. Police say close to ₹24 crore passed through these accounts, and Uzaif alone earned more than ₹25 lakh every year.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police busts interstate cybercrime module run by China-based operators; 8 held

The operation was linked to a Dubai-based Indian handler, Prem Taneja, who is wanted by police and was earlier arrested in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case. Officers say Uzaif travelled to Dubai several times with his mother to meet Taneja and coordinate the illegal business.

To keep the system running, the duo allegedly visited government hospitals and colleges, convincing people to open bank accounts in exchange for small payments of ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. They collected debit cards, passbooks and cheque books, which were then sent to associates in Delhi. These associates withdrew cash, managed transactions and couriers, helping launder the money, the report said.

ALSO READ | ‘Make childless women pregnant': How a 'playboy service' conned men across India

Police have so far arrested nine youths from Delhi for assisting the duo. Records show the gang is linked to at least 864 cybercrime cases across the country.

The scale of the racket became clear during raids, with police seizing hundreds of debit cards, dozens of mobile phones, gold jewellery, cash, luxury watches and documents related to digital payments and cryptocurrency, the report noted.

Investigators said Uzaif spent heavily on a flashy lifestyle, buying expensive shoes and luxury watches and living in a high-rent apartment in JP Nagar.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.