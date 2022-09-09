Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gambling ring busted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; seven nabbed

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 01:45 PM IST

Cops in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district have come down hard on gamblers who were engaged in a game of ‘andar bahar’ in a public space. Seven have been arrested and cash of ₹1 lakh has been seized.

A gang of seven have been arrested for gambling with playing cards through a game of 'andar bahar' in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. (Representative Image)
ByYamini C S

Kalaburagi: Police have arrested as many as seven persons for gambling in a public space while playing a game of ‘andar bahar’. Upon receiving a complaint, cops arrived at the area - near Shahabazar Naka - and arrested the individuals.

The incident occurred within the Kalaburagi nagar chowk police station limits. Cops have seized the deck of cards, along with cash of over 1 lakh.

The Kalaburagi city police took to twitter and shared details of the case, along with a press note and pictures. “Lightning attack by the police of Chowk Police Station in Kalaburagi Nagar. Arrest of 07 people who were engaged in card gambling in a public place near Shahabazar Naka of Kalaburagi city, 52 cards and cash 1,00,300/- rupees were recovered from the arrested. @DgpKarnataka @alokkumar6994,” the tweet read.

Andar bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards. The objective is to predict which of the two boxes - 'andar' or 'bahar' - wins. The city crime branch in Bengaluru has busted several gambling rings and dens in similar crackdowns as part of their drive against illegal gambling.

Topics
karnataka crime crime news bengaluru kalaburagi gambling den illegal gambling
