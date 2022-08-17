Bengaluru crime watch: Gambling ring busted; 13 caught, over 1 lakh seized

Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested as many 13 persons in connection with an illegal gambling ring and seized over ₹1 lakh from them.

The incident occurred within the Kodigehalli police station limits.

The identities of the accused have not been revealed but CCB officials said the accused were running 'andar bahar' games in the gambling den.

Andhar Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards. The objective is to predict which of the two boxes - 'andar' or 'bahar' - wins.

Raman Gupta, joint commissioner of police (crime), tagged Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy and tweeted, "The CCB raid on gambling den, arrested 13 persons engaged in Andar Bahar game under Kodigehalli PS limits. Seized total cash of Rs. 1,04,000/- from them. @CPBlr"

In a similar crackdown, the CCB last month busted two gambling rings in Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate, and detained 24 gamblers.

Cash worth more than ₹2.5 lakh was seized.