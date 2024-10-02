Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Why Mahatma stayed in Bengaluru's Nandi Hills for 45 days in 1936?

The country is remembering the ‘Father of Nation,’ Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary and paying homage to the man who led the Indian freedom movement. As the entire country commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, truth, and social justice today, Bengaluru’s weekend destination Nandi Hills has a special anecdote related to Mahatma. Mahatma Gandhi also reportedly wrote a special letter to one of the close friends Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, describing the beauty of Nandi Hills.

It is indeed a documented fact that Mahatma Gandhi stayed in Nandi Hills for over 45 days in the year 1936. It is being said that doctors of Mahatma Gandhi advised him for rest after he fell ill and he chose Nandi Hills as his destination. He had stayed in the erstwhile Cunnigham lodge, which was later renamed as Gandhi Nilaya.

During his stay, Mahatma Gandhi used to interact with residents of surrounding villages and meditation was his daily activity at the lodge. He spent a whole different life in those 45 days, away from his usual public life. It is believed that the serene nature of Nandi Hills helped Mahatma to recharge and get back to his series of events in the Indian National Movement.

Mahatma Gandhi also reportedly wrote a special letter to one of the close friends Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, describing the beauty of Nandi Hills. In the letter, Mahatma wrote, “The air is fresh and this place is truly divine. Cars, carts and even rickshaws are not allowed here. Only 30 families live here with all comforts. More are not allowed. I have not seen a more secluded, cleaner, quieter hill.”

While leaving Nandi Hills after the 45 days stay, Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary Mahadev Desai left a note in the visitor book of then Cunnigham lodge. The note read, “Many thanks for all the kindness extended during Gandhiji’s stay on the hill.” The note dates back to May 31 in the year 1936, which was assumed to be the day when Gandhi finally left Nandi Hills.