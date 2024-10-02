Gandhi Jayanti 2024: How is India paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: On October 2, each year, people across the country commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, truth, and social justice on his birth anniversary.This year, 2025, marks the 155th birth anniversary of Bapu. People from all walks of life have taken to different social media platforms, especially X, to their tributes to the “Father of the Nation.” Gandhi Jayanti 2024: People shared various visuals and audio clips to pay their tributes. (File Photo)

What are X users sharing?

An individual posted, “The greatest human ever born on this earth. His message of truth and non-violence continues to guide us on the path of peace and unity. His sacrifice and struggle have inspired millions of lives. His life is a beacon of hope for humanity.” Another added, “On this special day, let’s reflect on the power of truth and non-violence. Wishing you a Gandhi Jayanti filled with inspiration and hope.”

A few also shared visuals honouring Mahatma Gandhi, including brands.

Born October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, he played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. He inspired millions of Indians to fight for their rights through his philosophy of non-violence.

People are reminded of not just his philosophy but also his favourite bhajan - Vaishnav Jan To. Many posted audio clips of the devotional song written by Narsinh Mehta, a poet-philosopher from Gujarat. He was a 15th-century poet-saint, who lived centuries before Bapu was born. The bhajan speaks about humanity, empathy and truthfulness.

In 2018, PM Narendra Modi launched a medley version of Bapu’s favourite bhajan, sung by artists from over 40 countries, during the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference in New Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi's legacy continues to inspire people even today. His teachings on non-violence, tolerance, and social justice remain relevant, especially in a world facing numerous challenges.

What are you sharing on X?