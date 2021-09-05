Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka govt issues Covid-19 guidelines ahead of festival
bengaluru news

Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka govt issues Covid-19 guidelines ahead of festival

The Karnataka government said that no cultural events will be allowed in districts which have a positivity rate above 2%
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Karnataka government said not more than 20 people will be allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well as during the immersion ceremony.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued guidelines for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which, for the second time in a row are being held under the shadow of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic across the nation.

The Karnataka government said that no cultural events will be allowed in districts which have a positivity rate above 2%, according to news agency ANI. It also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed during celebrations as well as during the immersion ceremony. It banned processions with the idols as well.

During the celebrations, the state government barred the distribution of food and prasad. It also put a cap on the celebration till 9pm.

The Karnataka government highlighted that the night curfew will continue as usual during the 5-day celebrations.

Karnataka recorded 983 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday which took the tally to 2.95 million. The state logged 21 deaths which took the death toll due to Covid-19 to 37,401.

RELATED STORIES

The Centre earlier this week issued a strict advisory saying that people should be fully vaccinated if they are going to attend the gatherings during the upcoming festive season. It also asked government officials to ensure that mass gatherings are discouraged as Covid-19 second wave continues in the country.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said during the Covid-19 press briefing that it is not yet time to celebrate festivals like it was done during pre-Covid-19 period. He also advised that despite being vaccinated people should continue to follow Covid-19 preventive measures in order to avoid spreading the disease which could lead to a surge of infections. The government said that the second-wave of Covid-19 in India is still not under control.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ganesh chaturthi karnataka coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Locals in Bengaluru plant paddy saplings in potholes, offer boat rides for 20

Karnataka Covid rules to be relaxed? Minister gives a timeline

Will Karnataka reopen schools for classes 1-5? CM Bommai answers

Bangalore Talkies | A local snack that only a few have heard of
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP