Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka govt issues Covid-19 guidelines ahead of festival

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued guidelines for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which, for the second time in a row are being held under the shadow of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic across the nation.

The Karnataka government said that no cultural events will be allowed in districts which have a positivity rate above 2%, according to news agency ANI. It also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed during celebrations as well as during the immersion ceremony. It banned processions with the idols as well.

During the celebrations, the state government barred the distribution of food and prasad. It also put a cap on the celebration till 9pm.

The Karnataka government highlighted that the night curfew will continue as usual during the 5-day celebrations.

Karnataka recorded 983 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday which took the tally to 2.95 million. The state logged 21 deaths which took the death toll due to Covid-19 to 37,401.

The Centre earlier this week issued a strict advisory saying that people should be fully vaccinated if they are going to attend the gatherings during the upcoming festive season. It also asked government officials to ensure that mass gatherings are discouraged as Covid-19 second wave continues in the country.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said during the Covid-19 press briefing that it is not yet time to celebrate festivals like it was done during pre-Covid-19 period. He also advised that despite being vaccinated people should continue to follow Covid-19 preventive measures in order to avoid spreading the disease which could lead to a surge of infections. The government said that the second-wave of Covid-19 in India is still not under control.

