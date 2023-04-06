Actor and politician Prakash Raj asked the Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to get ready to answer the people of Karnataka, after he announced his support to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Prakash Raj also said that every citizen will question him and his party, if it retains power in Karnataka.

‘Get ready to...’: Actor Prakash Raj to Kichcha Sudeep ahead of Karnataka polls

Prakash Raj tweeted, “Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be the voice of the people. But you have chosen to color yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party.”

Prakash Raj also expressed shock over Sudeep’s decision on Wednesday. He earlier said, “I am shocked by his move, and I did not expect him to support BJP.” Responding to Prakash Raj’s comments, Sudeep in the press meet said, “He might say what he wants to say but I respect him as a film star. I'm looking forward to his films.”

Sudeep also made it clear that he is not contesting the elections and neither is he a politician. The actor also stressed that he is not even backing a party. He said that the affection and respect for the chief minister made him take the decision. He also recalled that he stood by him during difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family.

