‘Goodbye empty roads’: Bengaluru residents welcome traffic after Deepawali break

For a brief, blissful break during Diwali week, Bengaluru’s usually choked streets offered a rare sight, free-flowing traffic and near-empty roads. But the calm didn’t last long. As residents returned from their hometowns after the festive holidays, the city’s infamous gridlock made a dramatic comeback, sparking a wave of posts and memes on social media.

A Reddit thread titled “Goodbye empty roads” quickly gained traction, garnering 600 upvotes and nearly 30 replies at the time this article was beign written.

ALSO READ | Brace for more Bengaluru rain: IMD warns of thundershowers, traffic snarls

It resonated with several Bengaluru residents and social media users, who shared photos, traffic maps, and humorous takes on the post-Diwali rush. One user quipped, “Yesterday, the time to office was 28-30 mins and today it is 54 mins. Going to start in next 10 mins. Brace for impact!!” Others lamented multi-hour commutes that resumed as offices reopened and schools returned to session.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man praises British Airways flight from London for Kannada-inclusive service

Bengaluru has become infamous for its known traffic-heavy area such as the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Silk Board Junction, and Whitefield Road. Commuters reported longer travel times, with one writing, “God bless I see the crowd in metro and ik I just know.”

“Diwali breaks/holidays are over now :)” a user shared, while another wrote, “I had a morning drive from 2 AM to 7 AM, it was very peaceful. Did Yelahanka to BSK in just 30 minutes. On my way back home, I saw Peenya-Gorguntepalya already getting choked up in the morning.”

ALSO READ | Woman gang-raped, robbed inside her home in Bengaluru, three arrested: Report

Another thread showed some residual calm in Victoria Layout as residents rejoiced no traffic before the inevitable. “Nowadays I feel like I unlocked some super power, I can reach anywhere so fast,” a user wrote.

“Bangalore is being bangalore for few days,” another said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.