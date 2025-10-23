Bengaluru man praises British Airways flight from London for Kannada-inclusive service

A Bengaluru man has praised British Airways for making his recent flight from London to Bengaluru a comfortable and enjoyable experience. The passenger travelled from London to Bengaluru with his family on BA119.(AP)

The passenger travelled with his family on BA119 on 19th October, Sunday, and shared his positive experience on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dear British Airways, I flew from London to Bengaluru on BA119 on 19th October, Sunday, with my family. It was an amazing experience overall," the caption of the post reads.

Passenger praises the Kannada inclusivity:

In the post, the passenger highlighted several aspects of the flight that stood out. He said the crew included a Kannada-speaking member named Nikhil, who was very helpful throughout the journey.

Safety instructions were another feature he appreciated. The flight offered subtitles in Kannada, allowing passengers who are more comfortable in the language to understand all safety information clearly.

The passenger also praised the in-flight entertainment, which included a dozen Kannada movies. “It was great to enjoy regional cinema while travelling,” he wrote.

The passenger added that the food served on the flight was good, contributing to an overall positive experience.

"Room for improvement: perhaps adding a few more Kannada movies," the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users appreciated the Kannada-speaking crew, subtitles, and regional entertainment, calling it a thoughtful touch for passengers travelling to Bengaluru.

One of the users commented, "Same with me. When I flew from Hyderabad, a crew member was able to speak Telugu."

A second user commented, "When I flew from London to Chennai, the announcements were made in Tamil also, which was a very sweet gesture."

"Always had a really good time with British Airways," another user commented.

British Airways has been praised for embracing Indian culture on its international routes.

Last October, the airline celebrated 100 years of flights between India and the UK with an exclusive menu featuring traditional Indian dishes, including coconut rice and lamb curry.