Indian passengers welcomed with Christmas cheer, music at London Heathrow airport

BySakshi Sah
Dec 26, 2024 06:57 PM IST

A British Airways flight from Delhi celebrated Christmas with festive lights, creating a joyful atmosphere for passengers.

Passengers aboard a British Airways flight from Delhi were treated to festive cheer on Christmas Day as the plane landed at the Heathrow airport. A clip shared by a passenger showed festive lights and the music inside the plane after arrival.

British Airways flight spreads Christmas cheer with festive lights.(Screengrab Instagram/@ub1ub2)
British Airways flight spreads Christmas cheer with festive lights.(Screengrab Instagram/@ub1ub2)

A video of the in-flight Christmas celebration was posted on Instagram by a passenger.

The viral video shows the flight sparkling with twinkling blinky lights, creating a magical atmosphere that brings holiday cheer to everyone on board.

“Thank you for the fesitve cheer, British Airways. Merry Christmas,” the user, whose account is named purpleauraproductions, said.

Here's how internet users reacted to the now-viral video:

Instagram users in the comment section are full of praise, with many expressing how heartwarming and festive the scene inside the British Airways plane was.

One of the users, @the_niraj_ologist with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Wrong move. Should have stuck on Shava Shava and asked the flight crew to do a coordinated dance to it”.

A second user @akash_patel59, commented, “Would’ve been completely different had they played some Arijit Singh”.

A third user @imanitlg commented, “Too bad they didnt play it for people who actually appreciate Christmas”.

The positive reactions in the comment section reflect how much people appreciate such gestures, proving that the magic of Christmas can truly be felt wherever people come together.

However, the video also sparked some backlash. While many praised the festive gesture, some passengers and viewers felt the decorations were not required and unnecessary.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On