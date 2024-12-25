'Goosebumps' as Mumbai church choir performs national anthem on Christmas Eve: 'This is India'

Christmas is celebrated in India with great enthusiasm and joy, blending traditional Christian customs with unique regional flavours. Churches across the country are decorated with lights, stars, and nativity scenes, and midnight mass is a central part of the celebrations. The Wild Voices choir performed a beautiful rendition of the national anthem during a service at the Afghan Church in Mumbai.(X/@samar11)

The Wild Voices choir performed a beautiful rendition of the national anthem during a service at the Church of St John the Evangelist, better known as the Afghan Church, in Mumbai on Christmas eve. In a video, now viral on social media, a large group of people can be seen standing in the church as a soft and slow version of the national anthem is sung by the Wild Voices choir.

"Stunning version of the national anthem by the Wild Voices choir at the Afghan Church on Christmas eve in Mumbai tonight. Merry Christmas," read the caption of the video.

The video captivated users on social media who praised the church choir's heartfelt version of the national anthem. Many of them said the soul-stirring performance offered a unique and beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

"What a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas Eve in Mumbai! Must have been a deeply moving and unifying experience. It’s incredible how music can bring people together in such a profound way," said one user.

"It's just amazing. Thank you for sharing. This is the India, we love…. Merry Christmas!" declare a second user.

"Goosebumps...awesome Merry Christmas," wrote a third user, while another said: "Thank you for sharing. This is a beautiful rendition of the national anthem."

"That's what we experience, when we sing in harmony ! Merry Christmas!," read a comment.

