MS Dhoni turns Santa for Sakshi and Ziva, fans can’t stop gushing: ‘Thalaclaus’

BySimran singh
Dec 25, 2024 03:57 PM IST

MS Dhoni, dressed up as Santa Claus, delighted fans worldwide with the heartwarming moment captured with his family.

In a heartwarming gesture this Christmas, cricket legend MS Dhoni brought festive joy by dressing up as Santa Claus. The moment was captured and shared by his wife, Sakshi Singh, on Instagram, melting the hearts of fans worldwide.

Sakshi shared images of MS Dhoni dressed as Santa, with daughter Ziva(Instagram/sakshisingh_r)
Sakshi shared images of MS Dhoni dressed as Santa, with daughter Ziva(Instagram/sakshisingh_r)

In the shared images, Dhoni is seen alongside his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi, standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The family exudes warmth and happiness, showcasing their festive spirit.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly became a sensation, with fans flocking to the comments section to express their excitement and admiration. Heart and crying emojis dominated the responses, reflecting the overwhelming emotions of joy and nostalgia. Many users wrote “Wow” in awe of the festive moment, while a few ecstatic fans shared sentiments like, “Wished for it and got it,” highlighting their delight at seeing MS Dhoni embrace the Christmas spirit in such a charming way.

A yser added, “He turned a Santa for his daughter, Awwww.”

Sakshi shared five images, but it was the last one that truly captured everyone's attention. In the heartwarming photo, Dhoni is seen embracing his daughter, Ziva, with a warm and loving hug. The tender moment between the father and daughter melted hearts, with many commenting, “the last pic.”

Many commented, “Thalaclaus.”

Earlier this month, the former India captain gave his fans a rare treat by sharing a heartwarming video of himself performing a traditional Pahadi dance with his wife, Sakshi, in Rishikesh. The enchanting clip, which quickly went viral on social media, showcased the cricketing legend in a lively and joyful moment, dancing energetically alongside his family. Set against the tranquil backdrop of what seemed to be their hotel premises, the video exuded warmth and happiness, offering fans a cherished glimpse into Dhoni’s personal life beyond the cricket field.

Also read: Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni lead traditional Pahadi dance in Rishikesh. Viral video has the internet swooning

