Iskcon followers in Japan dress up as Santa's elves, chant 'Hare Krishna' with a Christmas twist. Watch

Christmas carolling is one of the most common traditions that brings communities together to celebrate the festive season. Groups of carollers, often dressed in festive attire, go door-to-door or gather in public spaces and spread holiday cheer by singing classic carols like Jingle Bells and Silent Night. In a video, a large group of Iskcon followers dressed in green elf outfits or wearing reindeer ears strum a ukelele and beat a mridangam(Instagram/@stayhighforeverrrr)

They are usually accompanied by simple musical instruments which add the spirit of Christmas in their carolling. Carollers often raises funds for charitable causes and can be seen performing in a bustling city square or a quiet neighbourhood, creating a magical atmosphere, connecting people through the universal language of music.

One such video shows a group of Iskcon followers dressed as Santa's elves singing and chanting on the streets on Japan on the occasion of Christmas. The group seamlessly blends their Hare Krishna chant with the theme of Christmas and sing Hare Krishna to the tune of Jingle Bells. In a video, a large group of Iskcon followers dressed in green elf outfits or wearing reindeer ears strum a ukelele and beat a mridangam (drum). They chant Hare Krishna but to the tune of the Christmas carol Jingle Bells. One of them is dressed as Santa and can be seen clapping his hands and waving as he sings along.

While some passersby stop and watch them sing others walk along. At one point in the video, one member of the group locks arms with a stranger and spins around as the rest of them merrily sing. The stranger obliges and dances with them, then bows and leaves.

The video has garnered thousands of views on Instagram and X and delighted many users who were surprised to see the cultures of two religions intermingle. "You guys are inspiring. I really liked it," wrote one user, while another praised the "beauty of blending two religions".

"One of the best videos on internet today," said a third user while another comment labelled it "secularism at its peak."