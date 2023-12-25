CJI DY Chandrachud sings Jingle Bells at Christmas event in Supreme Court. Watch

The Supreme Court Bar Association organised a Christmas event today, which was graced by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. At the event, he sang Christmas carols along with other members of the association to celebrate the festival. A video of him singing Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been raking up views on social media. CJI DY Chandrachud singing Christmas carols at an event. (X/@ANI)

“Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud sings Christmas carols at the Christmas Day program in the Supreme Court,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show CJI Chandrachud singing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with other members of the association. As the video goes on, he says, “Okay, now the great one,” and sings Jingle Bells.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up over three lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Nice. Loved the way they celebrated,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Appreciate it!”

“Sweet,” wrote a third.

In his speech at the Christmas event, CJI Chandrachud paid tributes to the four Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch last week. He said, “We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our Armed Forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the Armed Forces two days ago (in Poonch encounter).”

“So, as just we celebrate Christmas, let’s not forget about those who are at borders who are giving up their lives to protect our nation,” the CJI added.