CJI Chandrachud's 'let's not forget' Christmas message days after 4 Army soldiers killed in Poonch ambush

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday lauded armed forces and paid tributes to the four Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last week.

Speaking at Christmas celebrations at the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud said, “We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our Armed Forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the Armed Forces two days ago (in Poonch encounter).”

"So, as just we celebrate Christmas, let's not forget about those who are at borders who are giving up their lives to protect our nation," the CJI added.

Army chief Pande in Rajouri today

Chandrachud's statement comes even as Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande was scheduled to visit the Rajouri sector on Monday days after the four soldiers were killed.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two vehicles near Thanandi in the Rajouri sector on Thursday last week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev.

The Army chief will review the ongoing counter-terrorist operations underway in the area.

The Indian Army said on Saturday it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists launched the attack.

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation."

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the army posted on X.

