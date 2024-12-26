Zomato delivery agent forced to remove Santa Claus costume in Indore. Video goes viral

Zomato delivery riders across the country dressed up as Santa Claus on Christmas day to delight customers with surprise gifts. However, there have been reports of isolated cases where riders were harassed for celebrating Christmas - including one viral video from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where a Zomato rider was forced to remove his Santa Claus costume. A Zomato delivery driver was made to remove his Santa Claus costume in Indore

In footage that is being widely circulated online, the Zomato rider was seen being questioned by a person off camera. Unverified reports suggest that he was stopped and made to remove his costume by members of the Hindu Jagran Manch.

What happened in Indore

The video shows the Zomato rider claiming that his company gave the Santa Claus costumes to certain delivery agents. The person off camera asked why Zomato does not ask its riders to dress up for Hindu festivals.

“Why don’t you wear Lord Ram’s costume or saffron clothes while making the delivery during Hindu festivals?” the person asks.

When the Zomato rider pleads ignorance, he is asked to identify himself with his full name. He does so, revealing that his name is Arjun. The person off camera then tells him in Hindi, “Arjun bhai we are Hindus. What message are you trying to send with his Santa costume?”

“Utaaro ye ek minute. Topi utaaro (Remove this costume. Remove this cap),” Arjun is told.

The Zomato rider’s pleas that his company ID will be blocked fall on deaf ears as he is also made to remove his red Santa jacket and trousers.

The man who made him remove his costume was also heard saying “Ye iss tareeke ke log hain jo ki Hindu tyohaaro pe inki buddhi lagbagh maari jaati hai aur Christian aur Islamic tyohaar pe inko bahut achche sandesh dene rehta hain (These are the kind of people who don’t celebrate Hindu festivals but celebrate Christian and Islamic festivals with enthusiasm).”

The video ends with the man thanking the Zomato rider for removing his Santa gear and saying “Jai Shree Ram.”

Footage of the incident has been viewed millions of times on social media platforms like X. Meanwhile, Zomato has faced flak for not speaking up in support of low-paid gig workers who were harassed for wearing Santa costumes on Christmas.