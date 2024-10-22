‘Should we've stopped the car?’: Man witnesses 4 masked goons beating Delhi Zomato rider at night

A man’s post about witnessing an act of violence in Delhi at night has ignited a discussion on whether it is safe to stop one’s car at night to help others. The man claimed that he saw four masked men beating a person wearing a Zomato uniform. A man’s post claiming he saw a group beating a Zomato rider has gone viral. (Unsplash/Pavlo Semeniuk)

“Last night, my brother and I were travelling from Naraina to Rohini by cab at 1 am. After crossing the Punjabi Bagh flyover, we heard loud screams near the bus stand. As we moved forward, we found a Zomato rider pinned to the ground, screaming for help. Two guys were beating him while two others sat on their bike, all with their faces covered,” the man wrote. He added that the delivery agent was screaming for help.

“We didn’t stop our car because there were four of them, and they could have been armed. We drove ahead and luckily found a policeman. We quickly explained the situation to him, and he called for backup before heading to the scene,” he explained.

As per the man, the incident shook him and made him question what else he could have done. He wondered if he should have stopped the car and asked Reddit for suggestions.

Reddit users supported the man’s decision not to stop his car and said he could have landed in trouble. An individual posted, “Rule at night. Never stop your car. Ever. Chances are you will get stabbed, robbed or much worse. Seriously, at night time. It is like horror out there. Monsters come out to play.”

Another person added, “You did right by not stopping the car. It's your responsibility to think about your safety and your loved one's safety first. Pehli apni suraksha karo (Keep yourself safe first), this should be everyone's priority.”

“I have seen an attempted kidnapping right at the gates of the park hotel in Kolkata. You do go numb. Things happen too fast to comprehend and act. In any case ensuring your own safety is paramount before trying to act tough,” supported a third.

A fourth wrote, “Never stop your car. If possible, take a video of the scene and send it to police or highway authorities via WhatsApp. That is all you can do. Maybe it's a setup to loot, maybe it's real. But you can't do anything if you aren’t armed.”

