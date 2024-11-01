Indian man asks Selena Gomez to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in viral video. Her reaction…

A video of an Indian man asking American singer and actress Selena Gomez to chant “Jai Shree Ram” is going viral online. The phrase, a traditional Hindu chant meaning “Victory to Lord Ram,” is widely used by followers to express devotion. An Indian fan was heard asking Selena Gomez to chant "Jai Shree Ram"(Instagram/@pallav_paliwal)

The short video, now making the rounds across social media platforms, captures Selena Gomez posing for a video with the Indian man, who introduces her to the popular slogan. “Say Jai Shree Ram,” the man tells Gomez, who repeats the slogan as a question.

“Say Jai Shree Ram,” the man again insists, calling it “India’s best slogan.” Gomez demurs, instead smiling and saying “Thank you, honey” to her Hindu fan.

The video was first shared on Instagram by photographer Pallav Paliwal, who wrote: “One of our followers met Selena Gomez and she said “Jai Shri Ram” on the occasion of Diwali.”

While Paliwal claimed that the video is recent, Selena’s hairstyle, jewellery and outfit all indicate that the incident took place during the Cannes Film Festival in France last year.

“An embarrassment”

The video has gone steadily viral on social media, spreading from Instagram to X and collecting lakhs of views in the process. However, reactions were largely negative, with many people calling it “embarrassing”.

“I’m a Hindu and this is embarrassing,” wrote one person on Instagram. “I am embarrassed on his behalf,” another said.

“Our religion doesn't need unnecessary foreign validation. Stop embarrassing yourself and us along with you,” an Instagram user wrote, echoing the thoughts of dozens others who said that India does not need foreign validation.

The video was also shared on X with the caption, “A Hindu man met Selena Gomez and asked her to chant “Jai Shree Ram”, only to be ignored by her.”

“I don't know what people get by embarrassing themselves,” an X user commented. “So ‘Namaste’ is no longer how we greet each other now…” another person wondered.

“I'm getting second hand embarrassment from this,” read one comment on X.