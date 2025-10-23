Woman gang-raped, robbed inside her home in Bengaluru, three arrested: Report

A 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped and robbed inside her home in the Gangondanahalli area near Bengaluru late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

According to the investigators, five men stormed into the house after 9 pm and allegedly assaulted the woman at knifepoint before escaping with ₹25,000 in cash and two mobile phones, said a report by news agency PTI. Officers have arrested three suspects since then, while a search is on for the remaining two.

C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Bengaluru Rural, said a deputy superintendent-ranked officer has been tasked with leading the probe. Their teams were at the spot soon after the distress call, he said. Based on the woman’s statement and those of other residents, officials confirmed that five men were involved. Three are in custody, and efforts are underway to catch the others, he stated, as per the publication.

Police added that the victim, though traumatised, is now stable, and that they are verifying whether the accused were known to her. Standard procedures, including medical evaluation and forensic collection, are also being followed, the SP added.

At the time of the crime, another woman, two adults, and two children were said to be inside the same house. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to gang rape, robbery, unlawful confinement, and grievous assault.

