    Woman gang-raped, robbed inside her home in Bengaluru, three arrested: Report

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:42 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Three of the accused have been arrested, and the Bengaluru Rural police are on the search for the remaining two. (HT FILE)
    Three of the accused have been arrested, and the Bengaluru Rural police are on the search for the remaining two. (HT FILE)

    A woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped and robbed by five men who barged into her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

    A 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped and robbed inside her home in the Gangondanahalli area near Bengaluru late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

    According to the investigators, five men stormed into the house after 9 pm and allegedly assaulted the woman at knifepoint before escaping with 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones, said a report by news agency PTI. Officers have arrested three suspects since then, while a search is on for the remaining two.

    C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Bengaluru Rural, said a deputy superintendent-ranked officer has been tasked with leading the probe. Their teams were at the spot soon after the distress call, he said. Based on the woman’s statement and those of other residents, officials confirmed that five men were involved. Three are in custody, and efforts are underway to catch the others, he stated, as per the publication.

    Police added that the victim, though traumatised, is now stable, and that they are verifying whether the accused were known to her. Standard procedures, including medical evaluation and forensic collection, are also being followed, the SP added.

    At the time of the crime, another woman, two adults, and two children were said to be inside the same house. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to gang rape, robbery, unlawful confinement, and grievous assault.

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

