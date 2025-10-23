‘Only potholes are 100% local’: Bengaluru residents mock ‘outsider’ jibe over civic woes

Bengaluru residents have taken to social media to lampoon claims that anyone criticizing the city’s potholes or garbage management is an “outsider” or a “Delhi agent,” with one viral post asserting, “Only the potholes are 100% local.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of humorous and sharply critical reactions.

How did X users react? One user likened the city’s road conditions to a terminal illness, writing, “Bangalore is now a stage 4 cancer patient. Invasive potholes have metastasized everywhere. No surgery can save the patient. Only palliative care works until the patient dies. Unless citizen immunotherapy kicks in big time.”

Others joked about the seeming permanence of potholes, saying, “Outsiders come and go, but potholes? They stay, grow, and get their own postal code.” Some residents even poked fun at local pride, quipping that “these potholes are created by outsiders so they can’t be Kannadiga potholes,” implying that the only things truly permanent in Bengaluru are its potholes.

Another sarcastic comment summed it up, “Meaning only potholes should stay here permanently.”

Meanwhile, the state government has moved to address the problem. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to ensure that all potholes are filled within a week. He also directed that a fresh layer of tar be laid on roads to improve their condition.

The orders were issued during a ground-breaking ceremony (gusli puja) held on Tuesday in Gandhinagar assembly constituency, one of Bengaluru’s oldest areas, marking the start of road modernisation and white-topping works, according to Deccan Herald.

He assured residents that the state government would continue to invest heavily in Bengaluru’s development and stressed the need for improved infrastructure to accommodate the city’s rapidly growing population.