Namma metro: Over 50 stations, direct link to sports complex – Inside BMRCL’s plan for Bengaluru’s longest line

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro plans to grow even further, with a new line planned to connect the upcoming international sports complex in the city’s southeastern outskirts. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has added this extension to its largest proposed corridor following a recent feasibility study.

The main corridor, stretching 68 km from Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road to Kadugodi Tree Park near Whitefield, is expected to expand to approximately 72 km with the inclusion of a 3.5–4 km spur. This branch will divert from the mainline near Jigani and head towards Indlavadi, where the ₹2,350-crore sports complex is planned at Surya City Phase 4, as per a report by Deccan Herald.

This spur line will allow direct metro access to the stadium for commuters from both Bannerghatta and Anekal. Dedicated trains will operate on both the mainline and the branch line. The Delhi-based firm Introsoft Solutions Pvt Ltd has prepared the draft, covering route alignment, station planning, ridership projections, land requirements, and estimated costs.

Also read: Another stunning aerial video of Bengaluru's night sky lit up by fireworks during Diwali earns praise on social media

The proposed metro line will serve rapidly developing tech and residential hubs including Bannerghatta, Jigani, Attibele, Sarjapur, Dommasandra Circle, and Varthur Kodi. It will feature a mix of elevated and underground sections, and the number of stations is expected to exceed 50. However, due to the region's current development status, the stations will be spaced farther apart than usual.

The sports complex itself is expected to be a major attraction, with an 80,000-seat cricket stadium, 24 facilities for indoor and outdoor sports, and a 30,000-seat auditorium. The state’s Housing Department will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the complex.

Also read: Fill potholes within a week: Siddaramaiah instructs GBA chief to modernise, white-top 8 roads. Check list

BMRCL is likely to submit its feasibility report for the metro line by the end of October. Once the state government reviews and approves it, the DPR process will begin. If all goes according to plan, construction might start by 2029, with completion expected between 2034 and 2039.

This corridor is part of a larger 210.9 km metro masterplan, currently being prepared by BMRCL under guidance from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The full plan includes six extensions and two new lines, which will bring Bengaluru’s future metro network to 467.69 km ,on par with the Delhi-NCR Metro system.