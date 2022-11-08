'Got no order copy, read on social media': Congress on Twitter being blocked

After a court in Karnataka asked Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, the grand old party reacted saying that it had not received any copy of the order. The party - which has been holding its Kanyakumari to Kashmir mass contact programme since September - also said that it was not made aware of the court proceedings.

In a post on Twitter - put out from its official handle, the Congress said: "We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles. We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received." It further added: "We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal."

The Congress's Post on Twitter on the order.

The Bengaluru court order pertained to allegations of copyrights violations. The party has been accused of infringing on the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

In the suit filed by MRT Music, Indian National Congress, Supriya Shrinate, Rahul Gandhi and Twitter Inc were made respondents.

To verify the implementation of the order, the court has also appointed the district system administrator of the computer section, Commercial Court, SN Venkateshmurthy, as the local commissioner to visit the defendant’s website, HT reported.

“This court is convinced that the object of granting an injunction would be defeated by delay if the commissioner is not appointed to make a local inspection," read the order.

At the time this report was published, the two accounts - @INCIndia and @bharatjodo - were active.

