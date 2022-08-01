Govt: Monkeypox suspect diagnosed with chickenpox
The Karnataka government clarified on Sunday that a foreign national suspected of having monkeypox symptoms was diagnosed with chickenpox.
“A middle-aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to a monkeypox test after he was suspected to have monkeypox symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chickenpox,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said in a post on Twitter.
The statements come at a time when Karnataka has tried to ensure stricter medical checkups at its borders, especially with Kerala, to monitor the movement of any person with symptoms of monkeypox.
“All symptomatic travellers arriving from the affected countries to Bengaluru/Mangaluru international airports are being screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweats, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes,” Sudhakar said.
Earlier, Karnataka health commissioner D Randeep said in a statement that the Ethiopian national is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for kidney transplantation, and was admitted to the Aster CMI hospital, PTI reported.
“On July 25, he developed (a) rash on the left hand. He had itching too. On Tuesday, it started spreading all over his body (vesicular rash), and while itching, blood and fluid were coming as informed by his translator,” he said.
The sample had been collected and sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory. The Ethiopian had at least seven primary contacts and 11 secondary contacts till July 27.
Kerala has reported at least two cases of monkeypox, with the latest being on July 18 in the Kannur district, bordering Karnataka’s Kodagu.
The Karnataka government has intimated all its district health officials to remain vigil and intensify health screening at all entry points. With Covid-19 also on the rise, the issue of monkeypox has raised concerns across the country.
The state health department has asked its district machinery to designate at least two beds for any suspected case and set the process for sample collection to specified laboratories.
Pune police rolls back Ganpati festival guidelines, mandals to meet CM on August 2
In a bid to revise the guidelines for the Ganesh festival this year, the Pune police department has rolled back their guidelines for this year's festival within three days of issuing them. While chief minister Eknath Shinde will be visiting Pune on August 2, and will hold a joint meeting with prominent Ganpati mandals at the Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal temple.
Five cases filed over posts to fuel tension in coastal districts: Cops
The Mangaluru city police said on Sunday that at least five cases have been registered against unknown people for posting provocative and incendiary messages on social media platforms to rake up communal tensions in the coastal districts of Karnataka. The statements come at a time when the communally sensitive coastal districts of Karnataka are on high alert after three murders were reported within the last fortnight.
CM Shinde to hold his first public rally in western Maha on Pawar’s turf
Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be on a Pune district tour on August 2 when he will address a public rally at Saswad, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of Sharad Pawar. The Saswad public meeting has been organised by former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, who was among handful of leaders from Pune to go with Shinde camp in first phase.
10 deaths reported in PMC due to rabies this year
Since January, Pune Municipal Corporation limits has reported at least one death due to rabies, highlighting the menace of stray dogs in the streets of Pune. According to PMC health department officials, there have been 10 deaths reported in the year in the city limits. According to the World Health Organisation, rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease. According to experts, dog bites by unvaccinated dogs can cause rabies.
Fraud who swapped dormant ATM cards of senior citizens and withdrew money, arrested
Mumbai: At first, a kind gesture by a 28-year-old man to help senior citizens, who struggled with withdrawing cash from the ATM machines would make them trust him. Within 10 to 20 minutes, the victims would get a text message of a transaction made from their bank accounts and then they would realise of being cheated. He would loiter near the ATMs outside the railway stations, prowling for senior citizens, who struggled with withdrawing money.
